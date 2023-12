The Fiji 7s team will have a chance at redemption when they take on France in the Men’s HSBC SVNS Cape Town quarterfinals today.

Fiji lost to France in their pool opener 19-14 yesterday.

The two sides will meet in the fourth decider at 9.40pm.

Meanwhile, Argentina faces Canada in the first quarterfinal at 8.34pm, Ireland vs New Zealand at 8.56pm with Australia facing hosts South Africa at 9.18pm.