Region unites for climate action writeshop

Sixteen Pacific Island Countries and Territories, united in their fight against climate change, are creating history at a Regional Writeshop in Nadi.

The collective effort to prepare a legal framework signals a significant stride towards a crucial global climate action.

The Fiji Attorney General, Siromi Turaga, kicked off the event, underlining the severity of climate change and its implications.

“Where the Pacific goes in relation to addressing the imminent threat of climate change is where the rest of the world will follow,”

He emphasized the vital need for international cooperation, “Without successful, urgent international climate cooperation, we are at the frontlines of some of the worst outcomes possible from the climate crisis.”

This critical workshop provides an unprecedented platform for Pacific nations to refine their submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory proceedings for climate change.

The Attorney General of Vanuatu, Hon. Arnold Kiel Loughman, stated, “We want to make sure the views and opinions of each government of the region are heard by the ICJ.”

The workshop received support from international entities such as USAID, and the governments of Australia and Sweden.

Andrew Shepard, Acting Deputy High Commissioner from Australia, expressed Australia’s commitment, “Australia is very proud to join the Pacific family on co-sponsoring the Vanuatu led resolution seeking the ICJ Advisory opinion on climate change.”

Mr Michael Glees, Senior Development Advisor for USAID, added, “That is what I hope to see, that justice comes through for the Pacific when it comes to climate change in the international court.”

Erica Villborg from the Swedish government emphasized the necessity of international collaboration in this global crisis, stating, “Climate change knows no borders, which implies that international cooperation is crucial.”

The landmark event, concluding on 26th July, 2023, signifies the Pacific region’s determined move to demand climate justice and the important role of the ICJ in facilitating this global cooperation.