Resolve controversies, FLP tells USP Council

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the University of the South Pacific Council to act immediately and resolve the two current controversies at the university.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia should relocate to Suva immediately and the council should should look at the claims of the staff union who are calling for pay increments.

Chaudhry said as Fiji’s premier tertiary institution, the University has been through a prolonged period of instability since Professor Ahluwalia was unlawfully removed from Fiji in 2021 by the Bainimarama Government.

He said that Prof Ahluwalia fought and won a valiant battle against his and his wife’s deportation and is back at the helm.

“There are compelling reasons why the people expect the Vice Chancellor to return to Suva to take charge.”

“The USP is headquartered in Fiji and that is where he properly belongs. The well-being of the institution and the future of its students should be of paramount importance in deciding the matter.”

“And a decision is needed now – well before the start of the next academic year,” Chaudhry said.

The former Prime Minister said the USP Council should also take the matter of the Unions’ log of claims more seriously than it has so far demonstrated.

He said it should direct the management to go the Pacific Way to resolve the issue through dialogue and discussion.