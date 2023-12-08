Friday, December 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Resolve controversies, FLP tells USP Council

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the University of the South Pacific Council to act immediately and resolve the two current controversies at the university.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia should relocate to Suva immediately and the council should should look at the claims of the staff union who are calling for pay increments.

Chaudhry said as Fiji’s premier tertiary institution, the University has been through a prolonged period of instability since Professor Ahluwalia was unlawfully removed from Fiji in 2021 by the Bainimarama Government.

He said that Prof Ahluwalia fought and won a valiant battle against his and his wife’s deportation and is back at the helm.

“There are compelling reasons why the people expect the Vice Chancellor to return to Suva to take charge.”

“The USP is headquartered in Fiji and that is where he properly belongs. The well-being of the institution and the future of its students should be of paramount importance in deciding the matter.”

“And a decision is needed now – well before the start of the next academic year,” Chaudhry said.

The former Prime Minister said the USP Council should also take the matter of the Unions’ log of claims more seriously than it has so far demonstrated.

He said it should direct the management to go the Pacific Way to resolve the issue through dialogue and discussion.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Schools cannot charge levies: Radro...

The Ministry of Education has issued another warning to school mana...
Rugby

Cape Town 7s on free to air TV

This weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa will be aired live on F...
Football

Suva’s Vanuatu pair move to A...

Suva’s ni-Vanuatu imports Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel have made...
Rugby

Mayanavanua benched, Matavesi misse...

Flying Fijians utility forward Temo Mayanavanua has been named in t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Schools cannot charge levies: Ra...

News
The Minist...

Cape Town 7s on free to air TV

Rugby
This weeke...

Suva’s Vanuatu pair move t...

Football
Suva’s ni-...

Mayanavanua benched, Matavesi mi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Couple fronts court over general...

News
A couple a...

Pair arrested with meth and cash...

News
A man and ...

Popular News

AG’s conference celebrates...

News
This year ...

Totogo arsonist pleads not guilt...

News
Sebastian ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho petition Pre...

News
Former Pri...

Rabuka calls on leaders to doubl...

COP 28
Prime Mini...

‘Matakavou’ art exhi...

News
The Fiji C...

Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai

Rugby
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Schools cannot charge levies: Radrodro