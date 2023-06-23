Retaining all players will be difficult: Prasad

Victorious Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad says retaining the same squad from Fiji FACT for the remainder of the season won’t be easy.

Prasad said they are likely to lose four of their key players in the mid-season player transfer window which opened on Monday.

“We will try to retain all the players we have, especially after what we saw this team has done at the Fiji FACT.”

“A few players have signaled to us that they would leave the team in the transfer window.”

“It won’t be easy losing the players since they have been playing together but in case, if any player thinks their future is elsewhere, we’ll discuss it with them and open the doors.”

Prasad also revealed that Lautoka Football Association is negotiating with five players to join the Blues in this window.

“We are discussing with a few other players to come and join us. Three are locals and two are from overseas.”

“We’ll be applying for their ITC once we get clearance from their clubs.”