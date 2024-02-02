Rewa closes window without a finisher

Rewa’s search for a new striker in the transfer window ended without success, leaving the club to address other areas of the squad instead.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rewa’s President Nazeel Buksh said, “maybe after two seasons we are investing in the squad. We haven’t been active in any of the transfer windows in the last seasons but some moves made by the players going out have actually pressured us to do some buying-ins.”

The departure of key players Gabby Matanisiga and Patrick Joseph posed significant challenges for the Delta Tigers, but the recent signing of Leon Kofana from Henderson Eels FC has solved the backline issue.

The club has focused its efforts on strengthening defensive positions, with Ivan Kumar joining from South Auckland Rangers FC and Isikeli Sevanaia transferring from Nadroga.

Despite the lack of activity in recent transfer windows, the need to replace outgoing players has led to strategic signings.

Rewa is also awaiting clearance for Kavaia Rawaqa, with his transfer still pending with FijiFA.