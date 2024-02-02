Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa closes window without a finisher

Rewa’s search for a new striker in the transfer window ended without success, leaving the club to address other areas of the squad instead.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rewa’s President Nazeel Buksh said, “maybe after two seasons we are investing in the squad. We haven’t been active in any of the transfer windows in the last seasons but some moves made by the players going out have actually pressured us to do some buying-ins.”

The departure of key players Gabby Matanisiga and Patrick Joseph posed significant challenges for the Delta Tigers, but the recent signing of Leon Kofana from Henderson Eels FC has solved the backline issue.

The club has focused its efforts on strengthening defensive positions, with Ivan Kumar joining from South Auckland Rangers FC and Isikeli Sevanaia transferring from Nadroga.

Despite the lack of activity in recent transfer windows, the need to replace outgoing players has led to strategic signings.

Rewa is also awaiting clearance for Kavaia Rawaqa, with his transfer still pending with FijiFA.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Entertainment

Actor and model Poonam Panday dies

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey has died at just 32 from ce...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Rugby
Exciting p...

Popular News

RBF defers mandatory compliance ...

Business
The Reserv...

Government designates Civil Serv...

News
Government...

Udit Singh is new FRCS chief exe...

News
Udit Singh...

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmate...

News
Former Soc...

Bail revoked for drug bust suspe...

News
The High C...

Tourist gets suspended term for ...

News
A 42-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2024 Fijian Drua vs ACT Brumbies (Pre-Season Match)