Ristic yet to join, Afonja assists Nadroga

Nadroga’s incoming Serbian Head Coach Stefan Ristic is yet to arrive in the country.

Nadroga President Mohammed Ali told FijiLive that the Eastern European is experiencing mounting travel and visa issues.

“It’s a problem with the transit visas which are now being sorted out.”

“He is currently in Singapore and should be in the country in a week’s time.”

Ali also confirmed that Nigerian striker Jibola Afonja has taken over coaching duties from assistant coach Alipate Driu and skipper Tomasi Tuicakau for remainder of the Digicel Premier League season and will work closely with Ristic upon his arrival.