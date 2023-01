Fiji has been drawn with France, Japan and Tonga for this weekend’s Sydney 7s in Australia.

After a dismal outing in Hamilton, the Ben Gollings coached side will look to make amends in Pool D.

Hamilton 7s winners Argentina head pool A with Great Britain, Canada and tournament hosts Australia.

Pool B consists of New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya and Uruguay while the USA, Ireland, Samoa and Spain round up Pool C.

The tournament kicks off on Friday January 27.