Fiji will bounce back in Sydney: Tuwai

Seasoned Fiji 7s journeyman Pio Tuwai is confident the Ben Gollings coached Fiji will bounce back to winning ways at this weekend’s Sydney 7s in Australia.

“Fiji 7s is a brave team and I’m sure the loss on Sunday will wake them up. We’ve seen Fiji make a strong comeback in the past and I’m sure they will put up a more threatening performance this week.”

“I feel they need to communicate more on the field because that’s what they lacked last week. They just need to talk to each other and apply more power in the game.”

“They should not underestimate any team and take each game as the tournament final and my message to them is to believe in yourself and play as a team.”

Fiji is drawn in Pool D with France, Japan and Tonga.

They will open their campaign against Tonga at 4.50pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, Fiji plays Japan at 11.28am and rounds off pool match against France at 5.33pm.