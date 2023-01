Pool B runners-up Fijiana 7s will play Ireland in the third cup quarterfinal at the Sydney 7s in Australia tonight.

The match will kick off at 7.38 pm.

In the first quarterfinal, Great Britain will meet the USA at 6.54 pm.

In the second quarterfinal, Australia will host France at 7.16 pm.

In the last quarterfinal, New Zealand will take on Japan at 8 pm.