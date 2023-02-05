Fiji Development wins Nawaka 7s title

The Fiji 7s Development team claimed the 36th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s title after beating Kombat Uluinakau 33-10 in the final at Prince Charles Park in Nadi yesterday.

The Fiji 7s team filled with brimming young prospects ready for national duty proved their worth with a commanding performance.

Anasa Qaranivalu, Ilaisa Bete, Inia Tawalo, Terio Tamani and Rokoua Rasaku ran in tries for the top tier side.

Fans were ecstatic to see the silky performances put on by Fiji’s next national prospects.

They also walked away with the $10,000 prize-money on offer.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were crowned the women’s champions after dominating Draki Lillians White 22-5.

Pratap Civil Ashplt beat Central Babas 12-10 to claim the Fellow Fijians title and PSM Flame Bro 7s beat Vuda Blues 17-0 to take the Vodafone Fiji Under-18 to 21 title.