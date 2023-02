Fiji Rugby Union will name Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua’s new Head Coach next week.

FRU acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa said their board has received interest from local and some overseas based coaches.

Tuiloa said the board is in the process of finalising its decision on the new head coach.

The coaching position became vacant after Super W winning coach Senirusi Seruvakula stepped down from the role earlier this year.

Meanwhile, this year’s Super W competition will kick start in March.