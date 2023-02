Former Flying Fijians Captain Inoke Male has been appointed the new head coach of Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

Male, who was one of the assistant coaches to Senirusi Seruvakula last season, has been hired on a three-year term.

The head coach’s position became vacant after Seruvakula resigned last month.

Fijiana Drua are the defending champions of the Super W competition.

Male will also be the head coach of the Fijiana XVs.