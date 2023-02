Fiji will take on Kenya in its first match at the next stopover on the World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver this weekend.

The Los Angeles 7s bronze medalists open their campaign against Kenya at 7.52am on Saturday before facing giant killers Uruguay at 2.16pm

Fiji’s final Pool C game will be against Great Britain at 8.42am Sunday morning.

Fiji currently sits in fourth place on the Series table and has a chance to go one better in Canada.