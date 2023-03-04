Saturday, March 4, 2023
Fijiana survive Colombian assault in Vancouver

The Fijiana 7s have survived a late scare from Colombia to win 42-24 in their second pool game at the Vancouver 7s.

Fijiana broke out first and quick handling had Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Maria Naimasi go back-to-back with Uluinasau converting.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau would crossover for the Fijiana on the third minute as they regained the kickoff with Colombia unable to get a chance yet.

The South Americans would not go down without a fight and after pressing the Fijiana defence Angela Alzate managed to score for her side with the conversion successful from Laura Mejia.

The Fijiana scored continued to attack the left edge and some hard running breaking meager tackles had Naimasi under the sticks for her second try of the game also adding the conversion.

Fiji would go the break in front 28-7.

Mejia scored Colombia’s second try early in the second half beginning a fight back as the Fijians seemed to lose focus.

Yurta Paola Martinez Galan crossed over again on the 10 minute mark to bring them close to 28-19.

Fresh legs in Adi Vani Buleki would give the Olympic Games bronze medalists more control scoring in the 11th minute of play with Uluinasau converting.

Colombia scored again through substitute Leidy Garcia in the 13th minute, but to chance the result seemed impossible.

Meredani Qoro would score the final try for Fiji in the breath of full-time with Uluinasau adding the conversion.

The Fijiana will take on New Zealand in their final pool match at 7.06pm tomorrow morning.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
