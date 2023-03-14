Tuesday, March 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police Blue quiet yet confident

The Police Blue rugby team is taking a quiet yet confident approach heading into the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Head Coach Sale Tubuna said the last season’s runners up are preparing well and look forward to the competition.

“We have been preparing well despite having some players returning from operations duties,” Tubuna said.

“Definitely we will be looking forward to a strong tournament.”

Tubuna said the new format is exciting and every team has to be on top of their game.

“There is no room for mistakes, so we have to be ready.”

“It is important we trust our processes and game plan and if we work hard enough, we can get the job done.”

Police Blue is in Pool K alongside Army Red and Marist.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Injury-free Drua prepare for Reds

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have come out of last week’s 25-24 w...
Football

Sam names Futsal squad for friendli...

Digicel National Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam has named his 30-membe...
News

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpaid ...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has not paid two staf...
Rugby

Kemu will definitely be the favouri...

Wallabies and Brumbies forward Rob Valetini who boasts a stack of i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injury-free Drua prepare for Red...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Sam names Futsal squad for frien...

Football
Digicel Na...

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpa...

News
The Social...

Kemu will definitely be the favo...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Silktails ready for RMC season s...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Popular News

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpa...

News
The Social...

Kemu will definitely be the favo...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho at CID for f...

News
FijiFirst ...

We need to control spending: Pro...

News
Minister f...

Fijian Drua moves up to fifth sp...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Kean has not been charged yet

News
The former...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Injury-free Drua prepare for Reds