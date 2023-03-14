Police Blue quiet yet confident

The Police Blue rugby team is taking a quiet yet confident approach heading into the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Head Coach Sale Tubuna said the last season’s runners up are preparing well and look forward to the competition.

“We have been preparing well despite having some players returning from operations duties,” Tubuna said.

“Definitely we will be looking forward to a strong tournament.”

Tubuna said the new format is exciting and every team has to be on top of their game.

“There is no room for mistakes, so we have to be ready.”

“It is important we trust our processes and game plan and if we work hard enough, we can get the job done.”

Police Blue is in Pool K alongside Army Red and Marist.