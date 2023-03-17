Friday, March 17, 2023
Fiji 7s off to impressive start at Marist 7s

Fiji defeated Uluinakau 31-12 in the opening match to make an impressive start at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Joseva Talacolo scored the opening try for Fiji just a few seconds into the match from a Josua Vakarunabili offload and Rokoua Rasaku converted.

Suluka Tanaka caught the long restart from the Fijians and set up Livai Naumuamua to dive to the try line and Kitione Wainiqolo converted to level the scores at 7-7.

A knock-on by Pilipo Bukayaro gave away an advantage play to Uluinakau yet they failed to capitalise on the opportunity and also knocked the ball forward.

Fiji was awarded an advantage play whereby World Cup winner Vuiviwa Naduvalo opted for a kick and chase and scored their second try but the conversion failed.

Deep into the halftime break, the Ben Gollings coached Fiji was reduced to six players when Talacolo was sin-binned for a dangerous play.

Uluinakau took advantage of the situation and this time Maikeli Waqa dummied the Fijian backline and scored.

Both teams rested 12-12 at half time.

Fiji came out firing in the second half and dominated throughout as Naduvalo caught a Ponipate Loganimasi kick and chased and scored, Rasaku converted

A set-piece play from Manueli Maisamoa saw Bukayoro plant the ball right under the post and convert to extend their lead.

Captain Paula Vueti tried to bring Uluinakau back into the match but he lost the ball forward in the succession which gave penalty play to Fiji and Jope Nasera scored the final converted try to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
