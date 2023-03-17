New Caledonia 7s prepare for Pacific Games

The New Caledonia 7s team is using the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s to prepare themselves for the Pacific Games later this year.

New Caledonia is the lone foreign team at the tournament, Head Coach Varlet Romain said they were following a three-step program in their build-up with the first stopover in Fiji.

“The Marist 7s has a reputation of its own and there was no better place to come to prepare,” Romain said.

Romain said they would test themselves against Fiji’s best local 7s team and knew that it would not be easy.

“We just want to gauge our performances of where we stand at the moment.

“It has been tough, very strong and skilful teams, and we look forward to testing ourselves.”