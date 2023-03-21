Bolaca remains in 7s selection contention

Head Coach Ben Gollings says Napolioni Bolaca, despite carrying an injury which requires surgery, remains in contention for a spot in the team to next week’s Hong Kong 7s.

Gollings said the reason why he was playing in the Marist 7s was to fight for a place and prove his worth.

“The reason he was playing and the reason a lot of them were playing is because we want to see who wants to put their hand up,” Gollings said.

“We bled four new players in the last two tournaments which was fantastic for us.

“But we want to look at other opportunities as well.”

Gollings has delayed the naming of his team for the Hong Kong 7s.