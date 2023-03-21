Robertson to lead All Blacks from 2024

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson will become the All Blacks head coach from 2024, New Zealand Rugby today announced.

For the first time in the World Cup era, New Zealand Rugby has gone early in appointing its next man, deciding market forces and availability could not afford them the luxury of waiting until this year’s global tournament played out in France to make their decision.

The 48-year-old, six-time Super Rugby-winning coach was unveiled as the man to guide the All Blacks for the next cycle, stepping into the role shortly after incumbent Ian Foster wraps things up some time in October and appointed through until the 2027 World Cup.

Robertson got the job ahead of current Japan head coach, and former Highlanders mentor, Jamie Joseph, who presented a formidable alternative in tandem with his highly rated assistant Tony Brown.

As a player Robertson was capped 23 times in tests for the All Blacks as a loose forward between 1998 and 2002.

He made his debut against Australia in Christchurch in 1998 and was a member of the 1999 Rugby World Cup squad, playing in a 101-3 pool win over Italy.

He moved into coaching with the Sumner Rugby Club and quickly transitioned into the Canterbury NPC environment where he was part of the team that won five titles between 2008 and 2012.

Robertson was then elevated to head coach where he guided the team to three NPC Premiership titles from 2013 to 2016.

Even greater success followed in Super Rugby, where he has guided the Crusaders to six consecutive Super Rugby titles as head coach since 2017.

In 2015, the New Zealand Under 20s won the Junior World Championship title with Robertson as head coach, and last year coached the famous Barbarians FC to a win over the All Blacks XV.