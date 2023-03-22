Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Sims happy to be playing again

New Melbourne Storm signee and former Fiji Bati Tariq Sims is happy that he is able to return to the pitch after an injury shut pre-season.

Sims debuted for the Storm and also crossed over for a try despite the side losing 38-34 to the Gold Coast Titans in NRL round three.

“It was a surreal experience, you know to be to be given my jersey you know, the players and the people that have come before us at the club, its phenomenal,” Sims told nrl.com.

“To be able to represent the club and be player 230 was a bit of a whirlwind.”

“This is probably one of the toughest pre seasons I’ve done on the mental side, obviously being injured for a large chunk of preseason.”

“The new club is always tough and you know you want to be best foot forward but you can’t really do that too often when you’re in the rehab.”

“So to get back into the live action with the boys has been very exciting and I’m looking to build in all my minutes and my fitness.”

Sims said the side was ready to pick up its game with the season now beginning to roll.

“You know, we need to be better with the ball, there are no ifs and buts better. We need to be better.

“It’s plain and simple comes down to our surprise at the end of the day and you know what better way than to do it.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
