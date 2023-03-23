Tamani back in the mix for Fijian Drua

Star Swire Shipping Fijian Drua blindside flanker Joseva Tamani has returned to full training after a last minute change-out that saw him miss last weekend’s Super Rugby clash with the Reds.

Tamani was swapped out at the eleventh hour due to a unforeseen back spasm, but the live wire Ovalau loose man is expected back in the mix this weekend.

“He aggravated his back doing some lifting and just had a bit of a back spasm and they usually take 24 to 48 hours to get right so he was back out training today,” Head Coach Mick Byrne told FijiLive.

“Just one of those things that happened you’re just lifting in the lineout and something clicked in his back in his back when the spasm and it was just too close to the game to be able to overcome it so it’s a bit of a shame.”

“He’s back in it and, he’s been playing well.”

Tamani has scored a try and played 80 minutes in all of the three games he has played this season.