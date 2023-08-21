Saifiti scores in Knights’ 7th straight win

Experienced Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti scored a try in Newcastle Knights’ 29-10 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 25 of NRL at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

The Knights made it seven wins on the trot in front of a hefty sell-out home crowd and this was their longest winning streak since they went all the way to win the premiership in 2001.

They dominated the opening half and led by 12-nil at the break thanks to winger Greg Marzhew running rampant with a first half hat-trick.

The Rabbitohs made an early start going downfield when Damien Cook darted his way over from the dummy half to open the Rabbitohs’ account in the 43rd minute.

The Knights went further ahead with Saifiti pouncing on a Phoenix Crossland grubber like an athletic winger which Kalyn Ponga converted before Adam Clune regathered a loose ball in the in-goal after it bounced off the referee to further their lead.

It was Shaquai Mitchell, who tried to bring Rabbitohs back in the game with their second try and Latrell Mitchell converted but the Knights continued to increase their result with a try to Bradman Best which Ponga converted again.

The Rabbitohs were reduced to 12 players when Mitchell was sin-binned and Clune slotted a field goal to seal the victory for the Knights.