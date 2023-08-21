Monday, August 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Saifiti scores in Knights’ 7th straight win

Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti was sent off in their 14-12 win. Photo Courtesy: Sporting News

Experienced Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti scored a try in Newcastle Knights’ 29-10 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 25 of NRL at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

The Knights made it seven wins on the trot in front of a hefty sell-out home crowd and this was their longest winning streak since they went all the way to win the premiership in 2001.

They dominated the opening half and led by 12-nil at the break thanks to winger Greg Marzhew running rampant with a first half hat-trick.

The Rabbitohs made an early start going downfield when Damien Cook darted his way over from the dummy half to open the Rabbitohs’ account in the 43rd minute.

The Knights went further ahead with Saifiti pouncing on a Phoenix Crossland grubber like an athletic winger which Kalyn Ponga converted before Adam Clune regathered a loose ball in the in-goal after it bounced off the referee to further their lead.

It was Shaquai Mitchell, who tried to bring Rabbitohs back in the game with their second try and Latrell Mitchell converted but the Knights continued to increase their result with a try to Bradman Best which Ponga converted again.

The Rabbitohs were reduced to 12 players when Mitchell was sin-binned and Clune slotted a field goal to seal the victory for the Knights.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

SSP Vodo calls for a change of mind...

Divisional Police Commander Eastern, Senior Superintendent of Polic...
Football

Spain wins Women’s World Cup

Spain made history in winning its first FIFA Women’s World Cup titl...
Rugby

Natabua to work on tackling before ...

Natabua High School coach Tevita Baleidrokadroka says they will nee...
News

NFP played a big role in shaping ou...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says as Fiji began to move away from...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

SSP Vodo calls for a change of m...

News
Divisional...

Spain wins Women’s World C...

Football
Spain made...

Natabua to work on tackling befo...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

NFP played a big role in shaping...

News
Prime Mini...

Chand is new NFP President

News
Former Mem...

Winger Ravalawa scores in Dragon...

NRL
Giant Fiji...

Popular News

Amashukeli to control Fiji ̵...

Rugby
Georgian r...

Natabua to work on tackling befo...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

Make lawful decisions, Permanent...

News
Public Ser...

King signs with Reds

Rugby
Junior Wal...

NFP played a big role in shaping...

News
Prime Mini...

Ra is among the least developed ...

News
Ra is amon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 International Youth Day