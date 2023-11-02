Thursday, November 2, 2023
Saukuru to continue guiding Wests SG

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Former Australian-Fijian Rugby League player Joe Saukuru will continue as head coach of Wests SG Ball Cup team in the next season.

This after Benji Marshall gave Wests Tigers new group of pathways mentors a glimpse of his coaching blueprint, ahead the 2024 NRL pre-season.

Saukuru will continue to mentor the team after building strong relationships with his players in the same role over the past few years.

Canterbury Bulldogs Under-18 head coach, who was short-listed for the Fiji Bati coaching position in 2019,  boosted the SG Ball squad coaching staff with Harold Matthews Coach Nathan Lakeman coming on board as his assistant last season.

Saukuru was also involved in training, developing and identifying talent in Australia for the Fiji Bati ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
