Monday, July 31, 2023
Saukuru visits Silktails Aus base

The Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru paid a visit to the Kaiviti Silktails gym in Australia over the weekend.

The first of its kind visit also marked an important milestone in our support for the development of rugby league in Fiji and the growth of the Kaiviti Silktails competing in the Ron Massey Cup.

Saukuru alongside Ministry Sports Co-ordinator Peni Baleilabasa were given a chance to watch the Silktails prepare while also being inspired by the passion and enthusiasm that filled the gym.

Both the Minister of Youth and Sports Coordinator had the opportune moments to interact with the players, exchanging ideas, and discussing their aspirations for the future. They were deeply impressed by the professionalism, sportsmanship, and strong sense of camaraderie displayed by the Silktails squad.

This visit also reinforced the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ commitment to supporting the development of rugby league in Fiji and providing opportunities for our talented young athletes to shine on the international stage.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
