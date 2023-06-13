Sayed-Khaiyum pleads not guilty

Former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has pleaded not guilty to one count of Abuse of Office.

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared this morning at the Suva’s Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate Waleen George.

It is alleged that on June 30 and July 12, 2022, while acting as the Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Elizabeth Rice told the Court that the Second Phase of Disclosures has been served to the defence.

Defence Counsel Davanesh Sharma confirmed that they have received both the first and second phase of disclosures – and at the same time have got through both disclosures with their client, Sayed-Khaiyum.

The matter has been adjourned to 05 September for agreed facts and to discuss the number of witnesses that both the defence and ODPP intend to have for the trial.

Bail has been extended to Sayed-Khaiyum.