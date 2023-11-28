Schools in Navua closed due to flooding

Schools in Navua from Rampur College to Nakavu are closed today due to flash flooding, continuous heavy rain and the expected high tide later this morning.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca said the decision was made upon consultation with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

Students living in the affected areas who are sitting for external exams are advised to stay at home for their safety and parents are request to notify the heads of schools.

In being consistent with our other students who have not been able to sit external examinations this year, compassionate assessments will be applied as necessary.

There have been no other reports of flooding or heavy downpour outside Navua.

Together with the NDMO, the Education Ministry continues to urge parents to prioritize the safety of their children during such times, and ensure that they STAY AWAY and REFRAIN from attempting to cross flooded areas.

The Ministry of Education’s Disaster focal point can be contacted on 998 3785 for any further clarification.