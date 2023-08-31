Thursday, August 31, 2023
Sir Vunagi installed as new USP Chancellor

Solomon Islands Governor General, Sir David Okete Vuvuiri Vunagi, was installed today as the 30th Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The installation took place during the Laucala Campus graduation ceremony held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Sir Vunagi’s term as Chancellor is for one (1) year from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024.

The USP Chancellorship is rotated amongst USP’s 12-member countries, 39 Heads of State or Government.

The Chancellor confers Degrees and awards Diplomas and Certificates of the university.

In congratulating Sir Vunagi, USP’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, said the newly appointed Chancellor would play an integral role in promoting the university to the broader community.

Professor Ahluwalia added that he was confident Sir Vunagi would make a great ambassador for the university in the region and internationally.

Reginald Chandar
