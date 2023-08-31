Sole bread winner overcomes obstacles

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between family time and education to successfully graduate with a Post Graduate Diploma in Commerce Management and Public Administration.

Speaking to FijiLive after graduating from the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus today, am elated Prasad said being the sole bread winner for the family and balancing life with family and work commitments was tough.

Originally from Vunivau, Labasa, Prasad currently works at the Ministry of Forestry’s Labasa station.

“Today I am honored to graduate as it was a tough journey for me which was full of struggles.”

“This is the second program for me after I did undergraduate studies earlier on.”

She said being a working mother and having two children to look after at the same time made things difficult for her but she never gave up and continued to power on.

“I had to do my household chores, attend to my family needs, ensure my children are looked after well and then had to go to work and also find out time to study and ensure that I work hard and achieve good grades.”

“I have great support system at work and through their backing and the love of my family, I have managed to complete my studies and graduate. This is certainly not the end as there’s more to come,” she added.

Prasad’s message to other aspiring women is to never give up in life and always challenge yourself as today’s struggles will definitely lead to tomorrow’s successes.