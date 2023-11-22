Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded Fiji Kulas ahead of their Group C decider of the 2023 Pacific Games on Friday.

The Solomon Islands are in a must-win situation for a top Group C finish and a spot in the semi-finals after the Batram Suri guided side began their campaign with a close 1-0 win against Vanuatu.

Fiji only needs a draw against the Solomon Islands to book a semi-final spot. Suri in a post-match interview said there are areas in the build-up that needed to be worked on for that crucial final group match.

“Against Fiji, it won’t be easy. They are a very tough team to play against, but we are here and ready to compete against whoever our next opponents will be.”

Fiji made a last-minute escape to come out victorious 3-2 against Vanuatu putting them on top of the group standing on three goals for advantage.

The Solomon Islands vs Fiji match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm at the Lawson Tama Stadium.