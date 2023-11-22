Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

Photo Courtesy: Solomon Islands Football Federation

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded Fiji Kulas ahead of their Group C decider of the 2023 Pacific Games on Friday.

The Solomon Islands are in a must-win situation for a top Group C finish and a spot in the semi-finals after the Batram Suri guided side began their campaign with a close 1-0 win against Vanuatu.

Fiji only needs a draw against the Solomon Islands to book a semi-final spot. Suri in a post-match interview said there are areas in the build-up that needed to be worked on for that crucial final group match.

“Against Fiji, it won’t be easy. They are a very tough team to play against, but we are here and ready to compete against whoever our next opponents will be.”

Fiji made a last-minute escape to come out victorious 3-2 against Vanuatu putting them on top of the group standing on three goals for advantage.

The Solomon Islands vs Fiji match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm at the Lawson Tama Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Three-year strat plan for education...

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan,...
Sports

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in ma...

Fiji’s cruiserweight and International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oc...
News

Macuata leaders urged to work toget...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional lead...
News

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead of ...

As the COP28 meeting approaches, Fiji will take a bold stance in ad...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Three-year strat plan for educat...

News
The Minist...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Macuata leaders urged to work to...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Rabuka motions reduction of parl...

News
Pursuant t...

Popular News

Toddler latest case of drowning ...

News
Police has...

Women entrepreneurs earn $25k at...

Business
A group of...

Milne open to switching position...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijian academic, Professor Chand...

News
Academia a...

Strong pool sharpens our focus: ...

Rugby
Being draw...

Authorities work on new e-Ticket...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry