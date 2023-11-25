Saturday, November 25, 2023
Sowakula to start, Yato moves to lock

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will make his first start for Clermont against the Toulousain in Round 7 of the French Top 14 competition tomorrow.

This will also be the first trip for Sowakula at Stade Toulousain, after making his Clermont debut from the bench three weeks ago.

Next to Sowakula will play the two complementary flankers trained at the club, Lucas Dessaigne and Killian Tixeront, who will have great cards to play on the pitch.

With the youngsters occupying the flanks, Flying Fijians veteran Peceli Yato has been shifted to the right locks position.

Clermont will face Toulousain at 8.15am tomorrow.

Clermont: Daniela Biziwu, Robin Couly, Cristian Ojovan, Thibaud Lanen, Peceli yato, Killiam Tixeront, Lucas Dessaigne, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sebastien Bezy, Anthony Belleau, Thomas Roziere, Pierre Fouyssac, Irae Simone (C), Yerim Fall, Alex Newsome.

Subs: Benjamin Boudou, Giorgi Beria, Paul Jedrasiak, Marcos Kresmer, Eno Sanga, Jules Plisson, Leon Darricarrere, Rabah Slimani.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
