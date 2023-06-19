Special birthday celebration for nippy Ali

Nippy defender Afraz Ali, who turned 25 today, started his birthday celebration in a unique way yesterday after helping Lautoka win the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT title after 21 years.

The Maigania resident from Nadi scored the opening goal in the eighth minute for the Blues in their 2-1 victory over Rewa in the grand final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Speaking to FijiLive, Ali said there is no better way to begin his birthday celebration than ending the 21 year jinx.

“I was really aiming to score a goal and it wouldn’t have been possible without the Almighty and also the boys for their amazing game.”

“I just feel really happy that we have won, this was one of the victories I really wanted to taste in my football career.”

“My parents have been planning something for me at home. I just wanted to make them happy since we have been in camp and I haven’t met them for some time.”

“I was confident that we would win because the coach set a really strong game plan and we played Rewa before so we were aware of what to expect from them.”

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services (FRCS) officer further added that he wants to maintain the same football momentum upon the commencement of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“We will celebrate this victory and I know that this is not the last for one.”

“We have the league next. Every team will come out firing and we’ve got to prepare for that. It’s been two years, we haven’t won the league and I have some areas to work on.”

“First is rest and recovery for me. The tournament has been very tough and the players will go back to their families and spend time with them before we get back on the field.”

“As a defender scoring goals can be tough at times due to the less finishing touch but I’ll try my best and let my feet do the talking in the league.”