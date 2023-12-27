Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Speeding tops traffic infringements

Speeding topped traffic infringements recorded by the Fiji Police Force over the past weekend.

Police booked 119 drivers from 22 December to 26 December, 2023 with a total of 42 been booked for speeding.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said speeding is the main cause of accidents so far this year and drivers continue to rush unnecessary to their destinations.

“12 people were booked for not wearing seatbelts while 9 were booked for not producing driver’s license. 3 were booked for careless driving while 2 were driving with an expired driving license,” said ACP Driu.

A total of 18 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, 6 drivers were booked for carrying excessive passengers and 27 for other traffic related offences like failure to obey road markings etc.

“While this has shown a slight decrease in traffic related offences during Christmas celebration, I wish to thank all drivers for adhering to road safety instructions.”

ACP Driu that 119 will be the number to beat this New Year weekend and for that, more Police presence will be on the road to see that everyone enjoys themselves without any incident on our roads.

“We want to see less infringement and we are calling out to all drivers for their support. We will continue to be out there to see that our roads is safe for everyone.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
