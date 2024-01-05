Suspended FRA CEO, terminated: Tuisawau

Suspended Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, has been terminated.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, in a media conference this afternoon.

It is understood that last June, Prasad was sent home pending audit and investigation processes, following the decision of the FRA Board, which was sanctioned by the Minister himself.

However, Tuisawau disputed this and said that Prasad is now terminated.

“I can confirm to you today that he has been terminated. I will get back to you on the exact date, but I am confirming to you that he is terminated,” Tuisawau said.

At that time, FRA was facing a cash flow issue with its current Capital Expenditure of $350 million that was spent by December 2022 and as at April 30, 2023; FRA owed $38 million to 13 contractors and was forecasted to reach $55 million by last June.

“The Board had taken swift actions to action to address this serious matter and is in full consultation with the Ministry of Finance, and they have also consulted with contractors and initiated discussions with development partners,” Tuisawau said.