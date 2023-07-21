Friday, July 21, 2023
Suva receives sponsorship boost for BOG

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of next month’s Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) in Nadi.

Concrete Dynamics Private Limited today handed over a $15,000 cheque to Association President Ritesh Pratap in Suva today.

Pratap thanked the company for the sponsorship and said the money will be utilised for players’ apparel and allowances.

“It’s a blessing and a great boost for Suva. All the sponsorship goes to the players’ welfare. Nothing is being used by the association.”

Concrete Dynamics Private Limited manager business development Surend Singh said out of love for football, the company directors decided to assist the capital city boys.

“We are glad to associate with the Suva FC team following their success at the OFC Champions League and we hope that this sponsorship will help them further in the BOG.”

Meanwhile, third-placed Suva will meet Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
