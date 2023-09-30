Suva receives sponsorship boost for IDC

Reigning champions Suva have received a timely financial boost ahead of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship.

Newline Chemicals and Chandra Enterprises have come on board to support the team for the major tournament of the season.

Newline Chemicals chief executive Kartik Pillay said they are thrilled to partner with the champions.

Pillay said the Whites are his favorite and by pouring in some money via sponsorship they are helping the sports of football which is more than just a game and holds a special place in the hearts of many Fijians.

“Through this sponsorship, we aim to provide the necessary resources and support for the Suva Football Club to train, compete, and represent our city with the highest level of professionalism and dedication.”

Suva President Ritesh Pratap while thanking both companies for the kind gesture and the injection of funds said the sponsorship will assist them in looking after the welfare of the players.

Meanwhile, Suva is drawn in Group B of the IDC with Rewa, Navua and Nadi.