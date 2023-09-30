Saturday, September 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva receives sponsorship boost for IDC

Reigning champions Suva have received a timely financial boost ahead of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship.

Newline Chemicals and Chandra Enterprises have come on board to support the team for the major tournament of the season.

Newline Chemicals chief executive Kartik Pillay said they are thrilled to partner with the champions.

Pillay said the Whites are his favorite and by pouring in some money via sponsorship they are helping the sports of football which is more than just a game and holds a special place in the hearts of many Fijians.

“Through this sponsorship, we aim to provide the necessary resources and support for the Suva Football Club to train, compete, and represent our city with the highest level of professionalism and dedication.”

Suva President Ritesh Pratap while thanking both companies for the kind gesture and the injection of funds said the sponsorship will assist them in looking after the welfare of the players.

Meanwhile, Suva is drawn in Group B of the IDC with Rewa, Navua and Nadi.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadi pips Nadroga in Farebrother th...

Nadi snatched the coveted Inkk Farebrother Trophy from holders Nadr...
RWC 2023

Kerevi misses out on selection

Seasoned centre Samu Kerevi has been left out of the Wallabies matc...
Rugby

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies ...

Eddie Jones says he is 100 per cent committed to his job as Austral...
Football

Ground unavailability hinders T/Nai...

Unavailability of training ground is one of the major hindrance Tai...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi pips Nadroga in Farebrother...

Rugby
Nadi snatc...

Kerevi misses out on selection

RWC 2023
Seasoned c...

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabi...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Ground unavailability hinders T/...

Football
Unavailabi...

Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7...

Rugby
Fijiana fi...

Totogo suspect still under revie...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Police officer crowned Miss Raki...

News
Police con...

High Court to rule on Kim next m...

News
The High C...

Fijian duo named in Wallaroos fo...

Rugby
Fijians Se...

We have a large target to collec...

News
Acting Fij...

Disastrous events burdened Fiji&...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji ranks high in ARF and RHD c...

News
Fiji ranks...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Nadi pips Nadroga in Farebrother thriller