Suva shifts focus to player rotation

Suva Coach Babs Khan says he will consider rotating players within the team ahead of the resumption of the Digicel Fiji Premier League next week.

This is after Khan fielded five youths in place of senior players which helped them to register their first and only win beating Navua 4-1 in the last Group A match at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT on Sunday.

“Towards the end we had five new youth boys playing and it’s a positive sign for Suva football going forward.”

“As a coach, it was a learning curve for me that I need to do more rotation of players in tournaments as such.”

“Told the players to play easy, don’t take the stress and play more possession football just like we played in OFC and that paid dividends for us.”

Khan added that lack of rest resulted in player tiredness and fatigue which saw them bow out of the tournament easily.

“Coming out of the O League, it was very tiring. Just five minutes into the game, we showered tiredness and fatigue.”

“It’s not easy to play in the O League. Day in and out we played five matches in the full 90 minutes. It was tiring with five of our regular 11 were missing.”

“We have been building the team for the last three years and when five players are missing at one time, we can feel the difference.”

“We knew Navua was gonna throw everything at us and try to beat us but I banked on the experience of my boys.”

Suva will face Tavua in its remaining DFPL match next week.