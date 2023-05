Suva will meet top Tahitian club and Group B winners of the OFC Champions League, AS Pirae in the second semifinal in Port Villa, Vanuatu on Wednesday.

AS Pirae defeated 2010 champion Hekari United of Papua New Guinea 2-1 to finish on top.

Etienne Tave and Yophann Tihoni scored a goal in each half for AS Pirae while Hekari’s lone goal was scored from the penalty spot by Daniel Joe.

The AS Pirae vs Suva FC semifinal will kick off at 4pm (Fiji Time).