Suva to host global paralympics relay

Over 200 athletes are expected to gather in Suva for the Terre de Jeux 2024 relay race, a global event hosted by the French Embassy in Fiji.

This initiative is part of the prelude to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France this July.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Francois-Xavier Leger, shared that the event is a 24-hour worldwide sports relay, engaging French Embassies across more than 140 countries and territories.

Participants from various sectors, including the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC), Fiji Paralympic, disability organizations, special schools, NGOs, government, and diplomatic corps, are expected to partake in this event.

The race will commence on Thursday at 9 am from Graham Street (Suva Bowling Club), making its way around Albert Park and concluding back at Graham Street.

Subsequently, the game baton will pass on to teams in Australia and Vanuatu, continuing the global relay’s journey.