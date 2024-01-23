Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Tabuya elected president of Kadavu Rugby Union

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya has recently been elected as the first president of the newly established Kadavu Rugby Union.

Speaking to FijiLive, the minister emphasized that it’s a very exciting and progressive time for Fiji that a woman is elected as the president.

The Kadavu Rugby Union, proposed by the Vanua at a provincial council meeting, held its inaugural AGM on December 28, 2023, where Tabuya was chosen to lead.

“What do I bring to the table? It’s about working together in a committee where we can realize the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of our young people,” she said.

This development not only paves the way for women in sports administration but also signifies the first time Kadavu Rugby Union will participate in the Vanua Cup.

Tabuya’s election as president reflects her dedication to promoting grassroots rugby for both men and women.

“It’s a hope for all the women in Fiji that we can get involved in this space, so we can push the development of grassroots rugby not just for men but for women also.”

Tabuya was also present at the Coral Coast 7s, observing the Kadavu Stallions 7s team, which she hopes to incorporate into the Kadavu Rugby Union.

She revealed that plans are underway for separate training camps for men in Kadavu and women in Suva as they prepare for the upcoming Vanua Cup which will commence in February and conclude in May.

Simran Chand
