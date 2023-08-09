Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Tailevu Naitasiri sets sight on BOG

As the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants tournament approaches, Tailevu Naitasiri is ramping up its preparations with a clear focus on their first match.

The team is gearing up to face off against Nadi in what promises to be a tough encounter, especially with the match set on Nadi’s home ground, Churchill Park.

Coach Priyant Mannu spoke with FijiLive, shedding light on the team’s preparations and game plan.

“With just one day left for the tournament, our preparations are in full swing. Every player knows the importance of our opening match against Nadi, especially given the advantage they have playing at home ground.”

While acknowledging the experience of Nadi team, Coach Mannu emphasized a focused and strategic approach for Tailevu Naitasiri.

“We will take it game by game. Every match is a new challenge, and our aim is to give our best each time on the pitch.”

With Tailevu Naitasiri placed in the demanding Pool A, alongside Nadi, the DFPL front-runners Lautoka, and a formidable Navua team, the stakes for each match are incredibly high.

Fans can expect a thrilling face-off between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi FC this Friday, with the match scheduled to start at 6 pm at Churchill Park.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
