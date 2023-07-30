Sunday, July 30, 2023
Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in DFPL

A late goal by former national midfielder Zibraaz Sahib saw Lautoka come from behind and hold bottom-placed Tavua to a 1-1 draw in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park on Sunday.

Poasa Bainivalu started the match in place of Ilimotama Jese who is suspended after copping a direct red against Ba last week.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break after getting a beautiful goal through lanky striker Junior Balbir Singh.

The Shalen Lal coached side played well in the second spell as well and just when it seemed then were going to clinch their first win of the season, the Blues hit back with the equalizer through Zahib whose powerful volley sailed past goalkeeper Varinava Telawa.

Lautoka remains on top of the table with 30 points while Tavua remains at the bottom with 6 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
