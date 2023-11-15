TC Mal shows signs of weakening

Tropical cyclone Mal intensified into a Category 3 tropical cyclone overnight, but it is now showing signs of weakening.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Nadi Weather Office, the cyclone presently has sustained winds of 65 knots (120 km/hr) and gusts of 90 knots (165 km/hr) close its centre (minimum central pressure of 975 hPa).

The centre of severe tropical cyclone Mal was located 155 km southwest of Nadi or 205 km west-northwest of Kadavu at 5am this morning.

This indicates that the system has passed Nadi and its now moving close to Kadavu.

It is currently moving southeast at a speed of 17 knots or 31km/hr.

While the winds should gradually ease over the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups and western Viti Levu, gales force winds may continue to be experienced for few more hours.

The risk of storm to gale force winds are still maintained for Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Current analysis indicates that the destructive hurricane force winds associated with the system is confined close to the centre.

So the chance of hurricane force winds affecting land areas is low.

Several parts of the country have received significant rainfall in the past 12 hours and further rainfall will increase the risk of flooding in low laying and flood prone areas.