TD04F cancelled, heavy rain still expected

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern and Eastern Divisions but is now cancelled for the rest of the Fiji Group.

In a statement, the Fiji Meteorological Service say that tropical disturbance TD04F lies just to the north of Vanua Levu.

Associated cloud and rain are expected to affect the Northern and Eastern Divisions till later today as the trough moves east, away from the group.

The Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups can expect periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms through the day today, but it should gradually clear by later today.

A flash flood warning remains in force for Vanua Levu.

Small stream from Wainikoro to Udu Point in particular at risk of flooding. The high tide is around 7am this morning.

Generally fine weather is expected over the coming weekend, but there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain in the afternoon or evening.