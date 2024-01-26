Friday, January 26, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

TD04F cancelled, heavy rain still expected

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern and Eastern Divisions but is now cancelled for the rest of the Fiji Group.

In a statement, the Fiji Meteorological Service say that tropical disturbance TD04F lies just to the north of Vanua Levu.

Associated cloud and rain are expected to affect the Northern and Eastern Divisions till later today as the trough moves east, away from the group.

The Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups can expect periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms through the day today, but it should gradually clear by later today.

A flash flood warning remains in force for Vanua Levu.

Small stream from Wainikoro to Udu Point in particular at risk of flooding. The high tide is around 7am this morning.

Generally fine weather is expected over the coming weekend, but there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain in the afternoon or evening.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decisi...

The Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh is seeking the legal opi...
Football

Business house futsal cup hosts 46 ...

The FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay is all set to host the eagerly ant...
News

FRA proposes easy traffic access in...

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hou...
News

SODELPA to remain with Coalition, b...

A letter has been dispatched to the Office of the Prime Minister, i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

Business house futsal cup hosts ...

Football
The FMF Gy...

FRA proposes easy traffic access...

News
The inspec...

SODELPA to remain with Coalition...

News
A letter h...

SODELPA is free to do as it will...

News
Prime Mini...

SODELPA management board meeting...

News
The Social...

Popular News

Deputy DPP Rice terminated

News
Deputy Dir...

Tuwai and Gollings clear misunde...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

PSC makes two new PS appointment...

News
The Public...

Root out corrupt officers: Tikod...

News
Minister f...

Nalatu appointed Fiji U21 coach

Netball
Dr Simone ...

Experienced midfielders join Blu...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decision by FSC in 2016