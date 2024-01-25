Thursday, January 25, 2024
Ticket pre-sales commences for CVC

Ticket pre-sales for the much-anticipated Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion (CVC) series officially commenced at the Lautoka City Council office yesterday.

Fans can secure their seats early for the exciting clash between Lautoka FC and Rooster Chicken Ba FC, set to take place this Sunday, January 28, at Churchill Park.

Tickets are priced at $6 for adults and free for children below the age of 10.

Fiji FA General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, said the CVC series promises to be a highlight for football fans, marking the beginning of what is expected to be an action-packed season.

“The clash between Lautoka FC and Ba FC has always been a cracker, and this is the season opener that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

“With ticket pre-sales, it’s a chance for football enthusiasts to secure their tickets in advance and avoid long queues on match day.”

“This Sunday’s game is a repeat of the Courts IDC 2023 final. Fans can expect nothing short of an exciting and fiercely contested battle between these two powerhouse teams,” said Kumar.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
