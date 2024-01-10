Tikoitoga’s body flown in for final farewell

The body Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier-General Mosese Tikoitoga arrived back into the country yesterday.

At the Nadi International Airport to receive his body was the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, senior government officials and the wife of the late Tikoitoga, Mrs Jiutajia Tikoitoga.

Tikoitoga passed away on 29 December 2023, following a short illness.

Rabuka thanked Mrs Tikoitoga for standing by Tikoitoga when the nation needed him to re-establish diplomatic ties with PNG.

Rabuka said the sacrifice shown by both will not be forgotten, despite being short.

He said the late Tikoitoga had big plans for Fiji in PNG.

The late Tikoitoga was commissioned as Fiji’s High Commissioner to PNG, last August – and in an interview he said he was honoured to be entrusted by the Prime Minister and the Government to be appointed in the position.

Fiji had closed its diplomatic office in Papua New Guinea, due to the pandemic and the financial constraints that impacted Fiji at that time.

The late Tikoitoga’s Home-going Celebrations will be held at the Makosoi Methodist Church, in Deuba on Friday, at 11am.