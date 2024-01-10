Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Tikoitoga’s body flown in for final farewell

The body Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier-General Mosese Tikoitoga arrived back into the country yesterday.

At the Nadi International Airport to receive his body was the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, senior government officials and the wife of the late Tikoitoga, Mrs Jiutajia Tikoitoga.

Tikoitoga passed away on 29 December 2023, following a short illness.

Rabuka thanked Mrs Tikoitoga for standing by Tikoitoga when the nation needed him to re-establish diplomatic ties with PNG.

Rabuka said the sacrifice shown by both will not be forgotten, despite being short.

He said the late Tikoitoga had big plans for Fiji in PNG.

The late Tikoitoga was commissioned as Fiji’s High Commissioner to PNG, last August – and in an interview he said he was honoured to be entrusted by the Prime Minister and the Government to be appointed in the position.

Fiji had closed its diplomatic office in Papua New Guinea, due to the pandemic and the financial constraints that impacted Fiji at that time.

The late Tikoitoga’s Home-going Celebrations will be held at the Makosoi Methodist Church, in Deuba on Friday, at 11am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC

Ba Football Association has suffered a setback ahead of the two-leg...
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
News

Police aims to reduce road fataliti...

The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this ye...
Football

Omede wants more game time with Blu...

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more game time with Lautoka ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC...

Football
Ba Footbal...

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Navale extends contract with Sea...

Rugby
Fijian you...

Popular News

Habosi scores first Top14 try of...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Lomaiviti Princess 7 to pick str...

News
Goundar Sh...

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Youth and sports development gra...

Sports
The Minist...

Begg stays with Men In Black in ...

Football
Ba’s star ...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC