Transform education system and learning: Tubuna

The People’s Coalition Government understands that there is the need to completely transform Fiji’s education systems and processes.

This is to enhance the learning outcomes and well-being of all Fijians, particularly the younger generation.

This has been highlighted by the Assistant Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna who officiated at the Fiji National Education Summit Workshop.

Tubuna said Fiji’s need to transform the education system in order to respond to the crisis that education sector in Fiji is facing.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in new challenges to the way in which education is delivered, eliciting the wide gap in access to newer technologies as a tool for learning and therefore creating issues of equity in learning opportunities and access.

“There is a need to realise that we now live in dynamic times. Children and youth in Fiji need to learn how to adapt to a fast-changing environment due to globalisation, the climate crisis, the proliferation of Information Communication Technology and digital technology systems and a changing economic and workforce landscape.”

The Assistant Minister also highlighted that the Fiji National Education Summit would provide an opportunity to relook at schools curriculum to see if students are being equipped to live and cope in a fast-changing environment, reflective learning, critical thinking, reasoned decision-making, speak-discipline and motivation, perseverance, integrity and respect, leadership and organisational skills, negotiation and mediation skills.

He added that all these areas are in the non-cognitive skills which are meant to reinforce life skills, influence school performance, employability, financial stability and health, with direct effects on sustainable economic growth and human development.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
