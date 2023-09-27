Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Tribunal meets to decide Kumar’s fate

The four-member tribunal appointed to preside over the case of suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar is currently deliberating on the matter at the Suva Court of Appeal situated at the old Parliamentary complex in Veiuto.

Retired-Justice David Aston Lewis is chairing the tribunal appointed by the President.

The other members are Justice Filimoni Jitoko, Justice Jiten Singh and Justin William Calanchini.

King’s Counsel Anthony Morris and Suva lawyer Laurel Vaurasi are representing Kumar.

Kumar was suspended by the President with full pay on the advice of the Prime Minister in January.

The suspension was in accordance with Chapter five, Part A, Section 111(4) of the 2013 Constitution following complaints lodged against the Chief Justice for alleged misbehaviour.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
