Tuilaucala continues to power on

Age is no barrier for 79-year-old entrepreneur Saimoni Tuilaucala who is now looking to venture into the agriculture sector after operating a handcraft business for the past 23 years.

Tuilaucala, a recipient of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day award which was presented today to him by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) during its business community logo launch in Suva, told FijiLive age should not be a hindrance to growth if one is focused and determined to achieve greater things in life.

“I started off with a small handicraft shop back in 2000. The handicraft shop is situated at in Lakeba in the Lau Group.”

“After completing 3 years of training in the MSME programme, I am taking the step forward in establishing a small farm and entering the agriculture sector.”

“The last 23 years have been tough and every opportunity came with its fair share of challenges and I thank the Government for this initiative that helps us earn an income from the skills and talent we have.”

His message to the youths and other people interested in taking up business is to just believe in themselves and make a move as it is never too late to take the step forward and take a risk in life.