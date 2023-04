A complaint has been lodged against the former Fiji Rugby Union Acting CEO Tevita Tuiloa, and he is expected to be questioned by Police at the Totogo Police Station.

According to Police, the Fiji Rugby Union alleges that Tuiloa breached his terms of entry at Rugby House.

The alleged incident happened sometime last Friday.

According to Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Sakeo Raikaci, a report of alleged trespass was lodged at the Totogo Police Station.