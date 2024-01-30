Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Tuqiri supports Schmidt’s appointment

Former dual international, Lote Tuqiri believes Joe Schmidt, the newly appointed coach of the Wallabies is the right man for the job.

Commenting on Schmidt’s appointment, Tuqiri said, “He definitely has the experience. I just hope he gets the full backing of the Australian public and the rugby community. The Wallabies have seen several coaches come and go, and it’s crucial that Schmidt receives the support he needs.”

Schmidt, a New Zealand native, aged 58, has an impressive track record, including three Six Nations championships and the 2018 grand slam during his seven-year tenure as the head coach of Ireland.

His leadership is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Wallabies in the upcoming seasons.

Tuqiri, known for his accomplishments in both forms of rugby, emphasized Schmidt’s low-key but effective approach, saying,

“He may not be a man of many words, but his actions speak louder. He’s starting from a good place.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
